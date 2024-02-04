The Mercury in 1948: Court cranky over man's dress sense

When Frank Grace turned up to court, the magistrate wasn't happy with his outfit.
Grace was appearing at the Wollongong Court of Petty Sessions charged with offensive behaviour and indecent language,
He was found guilty of both and fined two pounds for the bad behaviour and five pounds for the rude words.
While the Mercury report did not provide details of the offence, it did list his wardrobe - and in some detail.
Grace had on "a white open-necked shirt with rolled-up sleeves, sports trousers and sandals".
He was also sporting a hat, and got yelled at by a police sergeant for wearing it inside the courthouse.
When he approached the bench, Magistrate EJ Etherton took issue with the fact Grace wore no coat.
When asked why he wasn't wearing one, Grace thought it wasn't necessary only to be reprimanded by the magistrate and being told it most certainly was.
