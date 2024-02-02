Picton Road traffic could double in 20 years

Traffic using the Picton Road intersection with the Hume Motorway is set to almost double over the next 20 years.
A Review of Environmental Factors on a proposed the new intersection released on Friday said Picton Road wouldn't cope with that increase unless it was upgraded.
The upgrade will also see lane widening and the addition of shared pathways along a five-kilometre stretch of Picton Road.
The review stated the road was already busy, seeing 22,000 vehicles a day - around one-quarter of which was heavy vehicles.
That was causing congestion at peak times, which would only worsen with housing growth in Wilton and Macarthur and the creation of the Western Sydney Aerotropolis.
"Strategic traffic modelling suggests that peak-hour traffic demand on Picton Road and at the Picton Road and Hume Motorway interchange is expected to increase by about 20 to 25 per cent between 2022 and 2031, and by about 70 to 90 per cent between 2022 and 2046," the review stated.
"In its current state, Picton Road would not be able to adequately service forecast increases in residential traffic associated with new development and freight demand."
If left in its current state, by 2046 motorists using the interchange would see an extra five to 10 minutes travel delay in the morning peak and up to half-an-hour in the afternoon peak.
An upgrade would also open new employment opportunities for the region, according to the Review of Environmental Factors
"In Greater Sydney, the Western Sydney Parklands and Aerotropolis will provide new housing development together with the establishment of new industries associated with the operation of Western Sydney International Airport, creating 200,000 new jobs, and generating greater movement in and out of the region," the review stated.
"Leveraging connectivity to these areas will lead to the creation of economic opportunities for the Illawarra-Shoalhaven in aerospace and defence, education, advanced manufacturing, visitor economy, freight and logistics, and smart city technology.
"Picton Road has a significant role to play in fostering and supporting this connectivity."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.