Warrawong Plaza apartments are a worry for Wollongong City Council

Plans to build apartment towers on top of Warrawong Plaza have Wollongong City Council concerned.
In July last year, plans were revealed that would see 12 buildings of varying sizes on top of the plaza roof, boasting 1118 dwellings.
The proposal was one of five chosen by the NSW Planning Department for a program that would see the required rezoning fast-tracked.
In council papers for Monday night's meeting, councillors will discuss the housing strategy and how it could be affected by recent state government changes.
These changes include offering a height bonus of 30 per cent above the zoning allowances for residential developments with at least 15 per cent affordable housing.
While the business paper said the council broadly supported increasing housing around the Warrawong town centre, it had expressed concerns to the Planning Housing and Infrastructure Department about several issues, including height.
"The proposed 75-metre building height limit (20 storeys above two retail storeys) ... is significantly above the existing 24-metre building height limit," the council's business papers stated.
"The existing centre has a height of approximately 14.3 metres. If affordable housing was proposed, the height could be increased under the bonus provisions by up to 30 per cent to 97.5 metres, resulting in an extra seven storeys."
There was also a concern with the resulting traffic from the proposed development and its effects on surrounding roads and possible parking issues.
"The site already contains over 1000 parking spaces for the retail development," the business papers stated.
"The proposed residential development could require 1300-2600 additional parking spaces."
The business paper also questioned whether these changes in state government legislation to boost housing supply were actually having the opposite effect.
"While attempting to increase housing supply, the various announcements and reforms proposed by the state appear to be creating uncertainty for developers," the business papers stated.
"Anecdotally, developers have told council officers that they are delaying projects to see what the changes will mean for them and whether they can modify proposals to achieve the additional dwelling yields envisaged under the reforms."
The papers also suggested the new legislation could cause problems for the Wollongong Housing Strategy.
"Aspects of the implementation of the strategy are at risk due to changes to state housing policies being proposed by the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure," the paper stated.
"Council's balanced approach of the right housing in the right location, based on constraints and opportunities, will potentially be overridden by the one size fits all policies. Additionally, Wollongong is being treated similarly to the Sydney metropolitan area, and not recognised for its individual character and constraints."
