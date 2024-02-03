E-bike rider flung over the roof of a car in Corrimal collision

An e-bike rider was flung over the roof of a car following a collision in Corrimal shortly before noon on Saturday.
The accident happened on Railway Street, between Underwood Street and the Princes Highway.
Witnesses said the bike rider - a man in his late 20s - was cutting south across Railway Street when he rode in front of a white Mazda3 hatchback.
The bike hit the front of the car and the rider was thrown off, landing on the road behind the car.
Razored Edge hairdresser Ellie Dobson was in her shop at the time of the accident.
"I looked up because of the bang and I just saw the motorbike flying in the air," Ms Dobson said.
"I went outside and the first thing I saw was the bloke on the road just laying behind the back left wheel of the car so he's clearly going over the top."
Witnesses also said they'd heard the man hat hit a pedestrian in Corrimal minutes earlier, but emergency services had no record of such an incident.
Police, ambulance and Fire and Rescue NSW were called to scene.
Corrimal fire station commander Paul Dorin said they had a call to "a person laying on the ground screaming.
"When we go here, the ambulance was already here," Commander Dorin said.
"We saw a person on the ground. He was moaning and quite agitated. We just then assisted the ambulance - he had injuries to his knees, feet and hands and was also complaining of pain in his hip as well."
The man was taken by road ambulance to nearby Memorial Park where he was airlifted to St George Hospital in a stable condition.
The accident closed off the section of Railway Street between Underwood Street and the Princes Highway for around 40 minutes.
