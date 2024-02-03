Heavy hitters on hand as Hawks blow Bullets away in Wollongong

Illawarra have climbed to fourth on the NBL ladder with a grinding 89-76 win over Brisbane in front of a packed house in Wollongong, the Hawks squaring their win-loss ledger for the first time in two seasons.
With the 'house full' sign up, the Hawks led at halftime only to fall into a third-quarter slump and invite the Bullets back into the contest.
The contest remained on a knife-edge deep into the final term, with the margin just two with 1.12 to play when Gary Clark buried a dagger three for a five-point cushion that broke the visitors resistance.
In the end the Bullets could barely crack double digits in the final quarter, with the Hawks scoring the final 11 points of the game to leapfrog the Bullets, who they came in 0-2 against, into fourth spot.
Clark was again the leader for the Hawks, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds and two assists, while Justin Robinson continues to embrace his role as second-unit general with 16 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Sam Froling had six of his 12 points in the opening term and finished with seven boards, while Tyler Harvey was the other Hawk in double figures with 10 points.
The wins sees the Hawks move to 12-12 on the campaign and 10-5 under Justin Tatum heading into the penultimate round of the season.
The home win was crucial heading into a tough run home that sees the Hawks hit the road for three of their last four outings starting with a trip to New Zealand on Friday ahead of a tough Australian return leg against Sydney next Sunday.
A win over the Breakers would set up an explosive clash between the Freeway Series arch-rivals with their post-season prospects on the line.
They face sides two and one on the ladder to finish, but will like their chances against Perth at home in the penultimate round having had the wood on the Wildcats so far this season.
Facing Melbourne United in Melbourne looms as a tough task if the Hawks head into their final game with their post-season hopes resting on the outcome.
It could all have been a moot point had they failed to hold home court on Saturday, with Tatum cutting a more animated figure post-game than after any other victory since taking the head coaching reins.
"Me being excited more than other games is because I feel that we're one step closer to our goal, and that's to make the playoffs," Tatum said.
"Seeing almost every seat filled in the arena and them being behind us for the whole 40 minutes, I felt that I just needed to express the happiness that I have for them and how they've been supporting us.
"It's just something that they've been wanting to see for the whole season and I'm glad we got a chance to give it to them.
"If you're in the top six, or fourth as we are right now, it doesn't make a difference. Just seeing how our team is improving, it gave me chills. We ended up winning the game, but the adversity that I saw my team fight through when Brisbane went on their run ... it was a great game.
"A lot of their main guys weren't hitting shots, but some of the other guys that they rely on started to get them back in the game. I saw my guys, Sam and GC (Clark) and Tyler very verbal on the bench, and very verbal out there on the floor.
"I trust those guys and the thing that they did was fight through adversity and that's one thing that we've been doing all season. As we keep improving in that category, we come up with wins like this."
It's often an empty platitude to for a coach to say he backs his bench, but the second unit continues to come up big for Tatum since shifting import guard Robinson to the bench.
While Robinson again led the way, it was not a lone hand, with the bench producing 13 of the Hawks 22 first-quarter points.
The bench combined for 27 of the Hawks' 50 points at the half, a major stat given Tatum's regularly bemoaned his team's starts this season.
Robinson's 26 minutes aside, three other bench members logged 10 minutes or more. It kept the Hawks in game, but it again took the big guns to get them home, with Clark coming up trumps down the stretch.
"The guys are trusting him to do what he does," Tatum said.
"He's very patient out there when he gets a chance to get in the scoring position, but he also finds the right guy who's open as well.
"He's very vocal on the defensive end and, and he's solid. Gary is a pro's pro and I expect that of these guys at this time."
Perhaps not since Glenn Saville threw down the throat of shot-blocking legend Simon Dwight has the roof lifted so far off the WEC.
You'd perhaps need to go back to that day in 2000 to find someone posterised to the degree Johnson inflicted on Bullets skyscraper Rocco Zikarsky two minutes into the second term.
It gave the Hawks a nine-point lead (29-20) and sent social media abuzz.
The Bullets did go 24-21 into the half from there, but it was something skipper Sam Froling was willing to look back on and appreciate once the win was notched.
"It's one of the better ones I've seen," Froling said.
"There might have been an Antonius Cleveland one that might be comparable to it but, man, in a game I've been in ... that's just an indication of what he's going to be in the future. He's an insane athlete and that was pretty cool.
"Mason [Peatling] was sitting on the bench and he said 'we've got to lock back in because the guys were going crazy'."
Tatum said he'd have to watch it back to fully appreciate the move.
"I might get excited when I rewatch it , but right then and there I was like 'OK, that's cool, it's still the second quarter'," he said.
"I couldn't get too excited in this type of league because, if you do, then you end up losing the game and I could be on the other end of this conversation."
If the Bullets bench seemed extra well behaved in Wollongong it could have had something to do with the fact two of the baddest men on the planet were sitting just metres from them in Hawks garb.
Wollongong favourite son, and UFC featherweight GOAT, Alex Volkanovski has been a regular in the Hawks VIP seats, but this time he brought along close mate and former long-reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.
The pair were right into the clash, especially Johnson's slam. For Volkanovski, it was a break from a brutal training camp just a fortnight out from his high stakes title defence against Ilia Topuria in the US.
Adesanya's been out of action since losing his title in an upset to Sean Strickland last time out, but has repeatedly been linked to an epic return at the looming UFC 300 card.
The Kiwi star was coy on that prospect when asked about in on Fox Sports, but he could walk away with a victory as a newly minted Hawks fan.
