Two more chances to check out the state's plan for Wollongong's health precinct

Just halfway through the community sessions about the transformation of Wollongong's health precinct, more sessions have been added to the schedule.
Wollongong's public and private hospitals plus Wollongong Day Surgery will form the core of the future precinct which will include a mix of medical, community, commercial and residential uses.
The state government's intention is to create a "nationally significant" health precinct to ensure it can cater to the Illawarra's growing population.
Already three of six community engagement sessions have been held, but Wollongong MP Paul Scully has asked for two more to be organised.
"Residents have said that they would like to be part of the process but could not make the existing engagement sessions so I have asked for two more in-person sessions to be added so that more people can have their say," Mr Scully said.
"Given the importance of this precinct it is important that we get the place-based planning right in the best interests of future health services, people who live around the hospital, people who work at the hospital and the connections with the rest of the city."
The remaining community engagement sessions are as follows:
The final two sessions will be "drop-in sessions" so residents in the proposed precinct can stop in, learn more and have their say.
Residents unable to make the sessions have their say through the online submission form.
Feedback will close on Friday, February 16, 2024 at 11.59pm (AEDT).
"The Wollongong Health Precinct is an important part of our health service, employment and residential landscape," Mr Scully said.
"The growth of the hospital and surrounding health services means that it is important that we plan the amenity and activation of the area around the hospital carefully, with enhanced green space, improved transport connectivity, better links to Wollongong CBD and new housing choices."
Wollongong Public Hospital employs more than 3000 people and has 70,000 admissions a year. By 2031 it is expected that there will be an additional 25,000 admissions each year.
