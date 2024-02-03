Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Woman taken to hospital after near drowning at Puckeys

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 4 2024 - 1:27pm, first published 9:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman was pulled from the surf unconscious at Puckeys Beach on Saturday. File photo
A woman was pulled from the surf unconscious at Puckeys Beach on Saturday. File photo

A woman was transported to hospital in a serious condition after she nearly drowned at an unpatrolled section of Puckeys Beach yesterday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.