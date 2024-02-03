Woman taken to hospital after near drowning at Puckeys

A woman was transported to hospital in a serious condition after she nearly drowned at an unpatrolled section of Puckeys Beach yesterday.
The 29-year-old woman was in distress in the surf at the notorious beach on Saturday when a member of the public activated the Emergency Response Beacon to call for help.
This notified the Surf Life Saving NSW State Operations Centre and Wollongong council lifeguards were called to assist.
The woman was pulled from the surf unconscious and CPR was performed on scene and council lifeguards successfully resuscitated the woman.
Afterwards she was transported to hospital in a serious condition. As of Sunday morning the woman remains in hospital in a stable condition.
With high temperatures forecast for the Illawarra on Sunday, lifesavers are warning the public to swim between the flags.
Since December 1, 12 people have drowned off the coast of NSW and strong swells are predicted for the rest of the weekend.
"We're expecting extreme temperatures across the state today and with the big surf as well, it's a recipe for a dangerous day on our coastline," SLSNSW CEO Steve Pearce said.
"We know the public is going to seek the beach as refuge from the heat, and all we can ask is that if you're going to go in the water, that you do so at a patrolled location and between the red and yellow flags where our dedicated volunteers can see you."
