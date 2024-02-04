Reigning Illawarra cricket champions fire warning shot after another win

Reigning Illawarra cricket premiers Northern Districts have fired a warning shot to their rivals on the back of a fifth straight win which has seen the Butchers break into the top four for the first time this season.
Their latest win, a 129-run drubbing of Corrimal, has put the Butchers within striking distance of competition leaders University, Wollongong and Keira, who also all secured victory in their respective matches on Saturday.
Northern Districts never looked like losing after posting 4/244 batting first at Ziems Park.
Jackson Stewart (84) and Mason Broadhead (57) led the way with a 163-run opening stand before handy contributions by Joseph McDevitt (43 not out) and captain Samuel Hobson (26) closed out the innings.
Xavier Mcdevitt then spun the Butchers to victory, snaring 5-32 from his 10 overs.
It was a pleasing result for captain Hobson, who was now expecting the Butchers to seriously challenge for a second straight title.
"We've now won our last five in a row, which is very pleasing," he said.
"We're all really happy about it and I think we're in the top four now, that's where we hope to be at the end of the year, so it's awesome."
Having started the season poorly Hobson said the Butchers were now confident they had the team to seriously challenge for another trophy.
"We knew if we could get consistent teams together and especially our best 11, which we've had the last few weeks, we're one of the best sides in the comp. So to put that actually together and put it into practice is really pleasing to see," he said.
"We know that if we can make the top four at the end of the year we have a very good chance of winning the comp. We know we can beat the best teams."
Keira and Wollongong also recorded big wins against Dapto and IPCC respectively.
The Lions were especially impressive at Reed Park, bowling out the home side Dapto for just 81 in the 31st over after posting 9/250 from their 50 overs.
Keira opener Eddie Marning (88) and Mitchell Hearn (51) led the way with the bat before impressive young spinner Ryan Cattle bowled the Lions to victory with a fantastic spell of 6-30 from his 10 overs.
Wollongong were just as ruthless against IPCC at Rex Jackson Oval, winning by 138-runs.
Five of Wollongong's batters scored 20 or more runs, led by captain Tobby Dodds (50), as the Lighthouse Keepers posted 9-235 from their 50 overs.
In reply IPCC were bowled out for just 97 thanks largely to the bowling performance of Wollongong trio David Wood (3-19), Pushpinder Jassal (2-23) and Darcy Norris (2-16).
Competition leader University also looked good in recording a six-wicket win over Wests Illawarra at Uni Oval.
The visitors Wests struggled with the bat early before a 61-run eighth-wicket stand between Kyle Brockley (50) and Robert Cauduro (22) helped the Devils compile 156 before being bowled out in the 40th over.
Lachlan Coughlan-Ryan was the pick of the bowlers for Uni, snaring 4-32 from 6.3 overs.
The Students needed just 40.1 overs to reply with 4/160 thanks largely to an unbeaten 66 by Jonathon Rose.
In the remaining game at King George V Oval, the home side Port Kembla proved too strong for Balgownie, winning by 90 runs.
The Blacks posted a competitive 9/215 from their 50 overs thanks to handy contributions from Ammar Bajwa (46), Harry Hobson (43) and Hamza Maqbool (37).
Despite a well-made 48 from Alex Mead, Bally were bowled out for just 125 after 39 overs.
Port Kembla captain Praneeth Kumar Pudhota did most of the damage with the ball, snaring 5-26 from 10 overs.
