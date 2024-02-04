Pro-renewables event draws hundreds to Wollongong foreshore

Hundreds of Illawarra families and renewables supporters filled Osborne Park on Sunday, February 4 to join with events in Queensland and Victoria putting a positive spin on wind farms and green power.
Organised by Friends of the Earth in partnership with the Australian Conservation Foundation and other green groups, the Family Fun Day hoped to take the heat out of fiery discussions on wind farms and renewables.
While the line for the free ice cream on offer lengthened as the mercury reached 30 degrees, speakers including Electrify 2515 and Rewiring Australia founder Saul Griffith and Darryl Best from Hi Neighbour had many more settled in on the grass overlooking Wollongong Harbour.
Attendee Nathan Ashguerra, who has been involved with the Good for the Gong pro-wind farm group, said the tone of the debate was more civil offline.
"When you go and talk to people and businesses, the vast majority are supportive of more renewables, and very rarely will I get somebody who opposes them, rather than the internet, where a small number of very loud voices flood the airwaves," he said.
Mr Ashguerra became more involved after seeing the anti-wind farm rally held on Flagstaff Hill in 2023, and said he hoped the Family Fun Day could give those on the fence the information they needed.
Similarly, Figtree resident Ali Gerritsen said she had become involved in pro-renewables groups since the debate on offshore wind farms in the Illawarra had heated up, and decided to act based on what the future held for her young children.
"It's going to be out of their hands, so as parents we need to be doing everything we can before it's too late."
Ms Gerritsen said she hoped events such as today's could find common ground in the increasingly divided debate over renewable energy infrastructure.
"I think on some points, we want the same thing, we know that climate change will have the biggest impact on our environment, our oceans, and this is one thing we can do to help."
In addition to the Family Fun Day in Wollongong, similar events were held in Newcastle, Gladstone, Gippsland and Portland, Victoria. Josh Meadows, a spokesperson for the Australian Conservation Foundation, said while each event had developed organically, there was a consistent message.
"It's really hoping to send a strong message from the regions to Canberra, to say communities want renewable energy and are not being scared off by the disinformation that's been flying around."
