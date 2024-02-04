Car bursts into flames in Royal National Park

A car has hit a tree and burst into flames in the Royal National Park.
The incident was reported to emergency services just after 12.30pm today, Sunday February 4.
The accident occurred on Lake Wakehurst Drive, near the intersection with McKell Avenue.
NSW Rural Fire Service crews are on scene and have extinguished the blaze.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Traffic is affected in both directions.
