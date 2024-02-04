Playoffs within grasp after Hawks soar into fourth spot on the NBL ladder

The path to what seemed an improbable NBL finals' campaign is now within grasp for an Illawarra Hawks outfit which has soared into fourth spot following its 89-76 victory over the Brisbane Bullets in Wollongong on Saturday night.
Hawks interim coach Justin Tatum warned though that his team would need to continue to fight through adversity, as it has done throughout the season, to secure a spot in post-season action.
Having squared their win'/loss ledger for the first time in almost two years, the Hawks can enjoy a winning record should they beat the New Zealand Breakers this Friday night and improve to a 13-12 win/loss record.
The match in New Zealand will be the first of four Illawarra has left to play this regular season.
It's not lost on Tatum that many are predicting that 14 wins will be enough to secure a play-in berth.
That's why the coach was 'so excited' to celebrate with the Hawks' faithful after the win over the Bullets.
"Me being excited more than other games is because I feel that we're one step closer to our goal, and that's to make the playoffs," Tatum said.
"Seeing almost every seat filled in the arena and them being behind us for the whole 40 minutes, I felt that I just needed to express the happiness that I have for them and how they've been supporting us.
"It's just something that they've been wanting to see for the whole season and I'm glad we got a chance to give it to them.
"If you're in the top six, or fourth as we are right now, it doesn't make a difference. Just seeing how our team is improving, it gave me chills. We ended up winning the game, but the adversity that I saw my team fight through when Brisbane went on their run ... it was a great game."
The coach said the Hawks good form of late had him feeling comfortable Illawarra were ready for the challenge ahead, starting on Friday against a Breakers side looking to bounce back after losing to Illawarra last week.
"We go in that game the same way but hopefully make a lot more free throws than we did last time," Tatum said.
"We know New Zealand is going to be a hostile house, and we know their backs are against the wall just like ours.
"We just got to find a way to come out with it and stick to our scout similar to what we previously did when we won here and get it done."
Hawks captain Sam Froling, who did an admirable job against three Brisbane seven-footers, chipping in with 12 points and seven rebounds, said the players were enjoying the ride and looking forward to hopefully making the playoffs.
"It's been fun. [Brisbane] are one of the hardest teams in the league to beat. We want to keep that rolling and keep that going," he said.
"We are playing together and it is showing at the defensive end as well, especially in that fourth quarter where we held them to 10 points I think.
"We are really coming together as a group and it's exciting."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.