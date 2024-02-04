South Coast cricket premiers Lake Illawarra back on top after crushing win

Perennial South Coast cricket heavyweights Lake Illawarra are back on top of the table following its crushing victory over the Kookas on Saturday.
The reigning South Coast cricket champions are now in prime position to win a record eighth straight title.
Lake's ninth win of the season was never in doubt after the Kookas could only make 7/158 from their 50 overs.
Lake needed just 23.3 overs to reply with 3/159 thanks largely to an impressive knock by inspirational captain Kerrod White.
White smashed a quickfire unbeaten 79 from just 54 balls. His innings included nine boundaries and two massive sixes.
The Rail were also impressive on Saturday in their crushing seven-wicket win over the Bomaderry Tigers at Bomaderry Oval.
Razorbacks all-rounder Adam Ison starred with bat and ball, claiming 3-26 from his 10 overs to restrict the Tigers to just 8/166 from their 50 overs.
Ison (52 not out) then produced the goods with the bat, sharing a 69-run stand with Kieran Gilly (42) and unbeaten 45-run partnership with Tim Goodall (16 not out) to guide The Rail to 3/168 in just 18.3 overs.
On Friday Shellharbour City captain Ned Taylor told the Mercury it was good to see some of the less established clubs further south doing so well in the competition.
On Saturday at the end of round 15 action three of those teams in Berry Shoalhaven Heads, Ex Servos and North Nowra Cambewarra occupied third, fourth and fifth spot respectively.
While Berry had a bye, Ex Servos and and North Nowra beat Kiama Cavaliers and Shellharbour City respectively.
Ex Servos had little trouble against Kiama, especially after bowling out the Cavaliers for just 82 thanks largely to the bowling efforts of Jake O'Connell, who claimed 5-21 from his 10 overs.
Ex Servos needed just 12.5 overs to reply with 2-86, with opener Michael Coulter (38) and Michael Perry (23 not out) leading the way.
North Nowra Cambewarra were just as ruthless in their six-wicket win over Shellharbour City at Tom Willoughby Oval.
Rhys Burinaga (4-2) and Elijah Guyatt (3-28) bowled brilliantly for North Nowra to help bowl out home side Shellharbour for just 92 in the 31st over.
In response Nowra needed just 16.5 overs to post 4/96.
Burinaga earned player-of-the-match honours after starring with the bat also, hitting 42 from 44 balls, to top-score for Nowra.
Bay and Basin Dolphins, the other new team in the competition, also enjoyed a comfortable win on Saturday.
The Dolphins needed just 30.2 overs to post 1/198 and pass the 10/197 Albion Park Eagles posted batting first.
Bay and Basin's first three batters all scored half centuries - Jonathan Hill (50 not out), Thomas Dolby (69) and Brandon Labb (68 not out).
Earlier Albion Park looked on track to post a big score after opener Ben Rogers smashed a quickfire 90 but unfortunately for the Eagles only three other batters reached double figures, Tom Wilson (13), Kasey Barton (31) and tailender Natthew Burns (16 not out).
Tom Mason, who snared 4-38 from 10 overs, was the pick of the bowlers for Bay and Basin Dolphins.
