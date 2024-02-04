Man pulled from water at Wollongong's Continental Pool

Emergency services and lifeguards have pulled a man from the water at Wollongong's Continental Pool.
Paramedics were called to the popular swimming spot about 1pm.
Multiple crews with the assistance of council lifeguards assessed and treated a man in his 50s who had been pulled from the water.
CPR was performed at the scene before the man was transported to Wollongong Hospital.
His condition is unknown at this time.
More to come
