'Absolutely outrageous': Retired Wollongong planner slams housing reforms

The former top planner for Wollongong and co-convenor of a local neighbourhood forum has slammed the NSW government's planning reforms
As Wollongong council prepares to take a position on the raft of policies introduced by the Planning Minister and local member Paul Scully since coming to power, David Winterbottom has issued a scathing critique of the suite of reforms.
"They're absolutely outrageous, they take no notice of local conditions, the local environment," he said.
"What they're doing is one size fits all."
The NSW government has a target of building 75,000 new houses a year for the next five years, a target the Premier Chris Minns said in January would be difficult to reach.
To get close to this figure, the NSW government has introduced a number of reforms to make it easier to build multi-unit dwellings, particularly close to train stations and town centres.
In the Illawarra, this would include upzoning lots within walking distance of North Wollongong, Corrimal and Dapto train stations, to enable multi-storey residential blocks, while also permitting townhouses and small apartment blocks in residential areas.
A report prepared for Wollongong council's meeting on February 5 criticises these reforms, and notes the council's housing strategy, released in 2023 would no longer allow apartment blocks in low rise areas.
Mr Winterbottom said the proposed reforms amounted to "prostituting the planning system" to solve the housing crisis, and that greater attention should be dedicated to providing subsidies for home buyers and renters.
Ahead of this week's meeting of Neighbourhood Forum Five, which Mr Winterbottom co-convenes and covers Wollongong's central suburbs, the agenda proposes the group oppose the changes brought in by Mr Scully.
Mr Winterbottom said the current settings allowed for inappropriate development in residential areas such as Keiraville, and highlighted a townhouse proposed for Burradool Street and a recently permitted 11-unit apartment block on Georgina Avenue, Keiraville.
"There are a lot of new dual occupancies but also medium density going into streets which are just single family houses, mostly single storey, so the whole ambience of the street, the character of the street gets changed."
The Georgina Avenue development targets university students with a mix of one bedroom and studio apartments and is within walking distance of the university. Mr Winterbottom said there were sufficient sites further east for this style of development.
Property groups have countered that tightening the rules on the types of development permitted would further exacerbate the housing crisis.
"Council argues that terrace homes, dual occupancies and manor homes provide for adequate housing diversity in the R2 [low density] zone," Property Council regional director Illawarra-Shoalhaven David White said, in regards to council's plan to rule out apartment blocks in low rise areas.
"This approach is preventing a viable housing form from being provided in areas zoned R2 with access to services and transport. This new housing form could help address the housing affordability and rental crisis and provide for the changing needs of an ageing population but also to allow those individuals on lower incomes access to the local housing market as it becomes product diversified."
