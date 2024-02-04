Elderly man killed at Farmborough Heights home, man arrested

An elderly man has died from serious head injuries and another man has been arrested in Farmborough Heights overnight.
Emergency services were called to a home on Primrose Place just after 6pm and found a 74-year-old man with serious head injuries.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics attended, however the man was deceased," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
"A 48-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station and is assisting police with inquiries."
The Mercury understands an incident occurred in the backyard of a home, and a man had his hands wrapped in evidence bags as he was taken away by police.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
This is a developing story, more to come.
