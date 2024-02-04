Illawarra Mercurysport
Shane Flanagan backs son Kyle to be perfect foil for Ben Hunt at Dragons

By George Clarke
February 5 2024 - 9:53am
Dragons captain Ben Hunt passes the ball to a teammate during a game against the Warriors at WIN Stadium last year. Picture by Anna Warr
St George Illawarra coach Shane Flanagan hopes the arrival of his son Kyle at the Dragons will allow Ben Hunt to rediscover his damaging running game.

Hunt has regularly had to carry the Red V side in recent times.
