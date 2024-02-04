Police hunt illegal trail bike rider after man attacked at Warilla crash scene

Police are investigating the alleged assault of a man aged in his 60s who intervened after a crash at Warilla.
An unregistered trail bike was allegedly performing a wheelie in Veronica Street when the male rider fell off and the bike hit an oncoming white Hyundai van, around 11.30am on Sunday, February 4.
"A passerby tried to stop the motorcyclist from leaving the scene and was assaulted by the rider," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
The 63-year-old male passerby was treated by paramedics for a head injury and then rushed to hospital for precautionary scans."
Police have released a description of a man they believe can assist with their investigation.
"He's described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged 20 to 30, about 175cm of average build and at the time was wearing blue shorts, grey singlet and fluro-coloured helmet.
"When last seen he was riding an unregistered white trail bike east on Veronica Street before turning into Daphne Street."
Anyone with information call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
