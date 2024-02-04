All of the action from an exciting opening weekend of Fernhill Youth Cup

The race for this year's Fernhill Youth Cup title remains wide open following the competition's enthralling return to Towradgi on Saturday and Sunday.
The Cup - hosted by Fernhill Foxes - is the biggest pre-season tournament on the South Coast calendar for youth grade players, featuring 16 teams from the Illawarra Premier League and District League.
The opening two rounds were held at Ray Robinson Oval on the weekend, with the action to continue throughout this month, culminating in the grand final on Sunday, February 18.
Defending champions Wollongong United opened their 2024 account with a 1-0 victory over Unanderra on Sunday.
United only played one game across the two days, and were one of nine sides to record a sole victory on the weekend. The other teams to achieve this feat were Wollongong Olympic, Thirroul Thunder, Cringila, Port Kembla, Picton, Helensburgh, Shellharbour and Bulli.
No outfit secured two victories, however, Thirroul and Cringila are both undefeated after registering draws on Sunday - with Fernhill (0-0) and Berkeley Sports (1-1) respectively.
Foxes secretary Shane Howard told the Mercury last week that the Fernhill Youth Cup was the "main pre-season trial games for most of the clubs".
"Other clubs have their trials as well, but with 16 clubs competing, it's a big thing," Howard said.
Results:
Saturday:
Wollongong Olympic 2 def Fernhill 1, Thirroul 2 def Shellharbour 0, Cringila 2 def Bulli 0, Berkeley 2 def Balgownie 0, Port Kembla 1 def Albion Park White Eagles 0, Picton 2 def Gerringong 1.
Sunday:
Helensburgh 2 def Warilla Wanderers 1, Wollongong United 1 def Unanderra 0, Fernhill 0 drew with Thirroul Thunder 0, Shellharbour 2 def Olympic 1, Bulli 3 def Balgownie 0, Berkeley Sports 1 drew with Cringila 1.
