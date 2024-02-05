Cyclist suffers suspected medical emergency in North Wollongong

A man in his 80s has been taken to hospital after suffering a suspected medical episode while riding a bike in North Wollongong on Monday.
Paramedics were called to Squires Way in North Wollongong, near the University of Wollongong Innovation Campus, about 9am.
The man was taken to Wollongong Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Multiple ambulances, as well as police, attended the incident.
