The teams worth watching as the IPL pre-season trials begin

With round one of the South Coast men's premiership now lurking on the horizon, there has never been a better time for Premier League and District League sides to ramp up their preparations for 2024.
The Mercury last week revealed that the Illawarra's top-flight will kick off on Friday, March 1 with Cringila tackling Port Kembla at Crehan Park, while the District League also starts that weekend.
The 2024 IPL and District League draws are expected to be finalised in the coming days.
A month out from both competitions resuming, IPL and District League teams have hit the ground running with pre-season trials, with most sides competing over the weekend.
This included Wollongong United claiming a 2-1 away victory over NPL NSW outfit Mt Druitt on Saturday night.
The Rangers were demoted to NPL2 at the end of last season, but United coach Rob Jonovski said they put up a strong challenge at Popondetta Park.
"I was happy with the boys, they were up against a quality opposition. I know they were relegated last year but from all reports, they're trying to push up to NPL1 this year," Jonovski said.
"We had a handful of players out - like everyone else does - so it was an opportunity for a couple of the young guys to come in and they did exceptionally well. So I'm happy with how things are going at the moment."
New striker Jordan Nikolovski looked lively for United, while fellow recruits Nav Djarni and Van Elia also played well, with the latter scoring the side's second goal.
United's first goal came via an own goal.
"I thought Nav was excellent, he is starting to show what he's all about," Jonovski said.
"They were all very good on the weekend, but Evan Ball was really good at the back. We all know what Mitsuo (Yamada) can do, but the way that Jason Zufic and James Stojanovski controlled the midfield was fantastic. But I could name them all, to be honest.
"We've got three more games to get it right before our first game against South Coast United, but I think we're on the right track."
United's biggest rivals Wollongong Olympic were also in action on the weekend, falling 2-1 to Newcastle Olympic in the Hunter region. Veteran Tynan Diaz was the Illawarra side's sole goalscorer.
South Coast United also had a tough trip away, suffering a 4-1 loss to Canberra Croatia FC in their annual Toyota Cup fixture. Coniston also travelled to the nation's capital to face the same ACT side, losing 3-1.
However, it was a much sweeter away outing for IPL sides Shellharbour, Bulli and Tarrawanna.
The league's newest side secured a 4-1 over Canberra Olympic; Bulli enjoyed a 2-0 victory over Adamstown Rosebud FC; while the Blueys beat Tigers FC by 1-0.
Back home, Cringila hosted fellow IPL club Helensburgh on Saturday, with the sides sharing the spoils after playing out a 3-3 stalemate.
Reigning champions Albion Park flexed their muscles by thrashing Canberra White Eagles 6-0 at Terry Reserve; Port Kembla hammered District League outfit Warilla 5-0 at King Mickey Park and Corrimal secured a 4-3 win over Gerringong at Memorial Park.
It was an all-District League affair at Ian McLennan Park on Sunday, with Balgownie taking on Oak Flats. The Falcons emerged victorious by 3-1.
Unanderra also took to the field on Saturday, with the Hearts claiming a 2-1 win over the Tahmoor Taipans at home.
