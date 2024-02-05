Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The teams worth watching as the IPL pre-season trials begin

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated February 5 2024 - 1:54pm, first published 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goalkeeper Tom Alston has impressed since arriving at Wollongong United from Hakoah FC. Picture by Richie Wagner
Goalkeeper Tom Alston has impressed since arriving at Wollongong United from Hakoah FC. Picture by Richie Wagner

With round one of the South Coast men's premiership now lurking on the horizon, there has never been a better time for Premier League and District League sides to ramp up their preparations for 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.