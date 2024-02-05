'No mucking around' as Mount Warrigal home sells under the hammer

Two bidders have fought it out for a Mount Warrigal home with lake views at auction last week.
There was "no mucking around" as the property sold under the hammer.
Selling agent, Yenson Mui from Stone Real Estate Illawarra gave us the lowdown on the sale.
The property: The four-bedroom home at 46 Henricks Parade, Mount Warrigal. The home spans two levels and contains multiple living areas, as well as lake views.
Boonerah Point Park is close by, and it's also minutes from schools, shopping and transport.
The result: The home sold for $965,000 under the hammer.
What made the property special?: The proximity to the lake - it's just one street back from the waterfront. There's a really nice laneway two doors up, and you can walk straight on to the lake from there. It's also been renovated inside.
Most of the people who inspected the property, probably about 80 per cent of them, were from the Illawarra, which was a little surprising. That's not always the case; there's often buyers from outside of the area, such as the Sutherland Shire and other parts of Sydney.
Setting the scene at the auction: The auction was on-site; there was a crowd of neighbours and other people in the street. There were three registered bidders, and two active bidders.
How did the bidding unfold?: It was competitive bidding, with nine bids placed between the two groups.
Bidding started at $920,000. Some auctions it takes a while to get the first bid, but that wasn't the case here - straight away, there was no mucking around.
They weren't placing large bids; one of them, the under-bidder, was a first home buyer so they were being a little cautious.
Where are the buyers from, and what are their plans?: It sold to a young couple from Shellharbour, who plan to move in and use it as their family home.
