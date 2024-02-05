Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'No mucking around' as Mount Warrigal home sells under the hammer

Brendan Crabb
By Brendan Crabb
Updated February 6 2024 - 8:50pm, first published February 5 2024 - 11:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
46 Henricks Parade, Mount Warrigal sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied
46 Henricks Parade, Mount Warrigal sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

Two bidders have fought it out for a Mount Warrigal home with lake views at auction last week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Crabb

Brendan Crabb

Illawarra/South Coast property reporter

I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.