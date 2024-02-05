Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 1950: Govt bans reporting on by-election

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
February 5 2024 - 1:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong voters in 1950 were forbidden from receiving any political news in the last 48 hours before election day - thanks to a state government-enforced media blackout. Picture by Adam McLean
Wollongong voters in 1950 were forbidden from receiving any political news in the last 48 hours before election day - thanks to a state government-enforced media blackout. Picture by Adam McLean

Looking back at February 6, 1950

Election "blackouts" are nothing new - but they used to mean something very different.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.