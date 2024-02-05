The Mercury in 1950: Govt bans reporting on by-election

Election "blackouts" are nothing new - but they used to mean something very different.
Today, it refers to a ban on political advertising in the days before an election. But even then, it's not really a total blackout; in NSW elections it only applies to television and radio advertising not print, online, social media or those intensely annoying text messages that we can never reply to.
Back in 1950, the blackout did apply to newspapers - and it was a lot tougher.
Not only was political advertising banned, but any form of political reporting as well. And the Mercury did not like it at all.
A by-election had to be held for the state seat of Wollongong-Kembla, after Labor's Billy Davies stepped down to run for the federal seat of Cunningham.
Polling day for the state seat was Saturday, February 11, and the then-Labor government banned all news about the elections from Thursday morning.
"Not only may no political advertising be published, but there may be no election news and no editorial comment," the Mercury's editorial said.
"Even Letters to the Editor, in which the man on the street is accustomed to express himself whenever he feels like doing so, are barred."
The Mercury blamed the Sydney press and its lack of impartiality for the new legislation but felt this censorship was starting "a dangerous trend".
"The Mercury has no brief for its city contemporaries. It offers no excuses for them," the paper stated.
"But it affirms most positively that it is better, in a democracy, to put up with whatever partiality they or anyone else may display, than to restrict freedom of speech, even for a few days."
Despite its opposition to the legislation, the Mercury did not rock the boat - there was no NSW election stories in the paper from Thursday morning
However, on the last day before the ban, it published a front-page story where Premier Jim McGirr tried to justify it - comparing the Sydney media coverage to "poison gas".
"There has been no curtailment of free speech," the Premier said, though presumably no-one bought that for a second.
"All the government has done is to prohibit the interference of a licentious and biased press."
