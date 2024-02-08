The latest news on the apartments at the Wollongong Chicko's site

It's located in one of Wollongong's best-known spots.
More details regarding the 14-storey apartment block to be built at the current site of the Chicko's restaurant in Wollongong have been revealed.
The boutique Easterly Wollongong project will comprise 10 two-bedroom apartments with studies, eight three-bedroom apartments with media rooms and three full-floor penthouses.
"The feedback from the buyers was that when you walked in you felt at home straight away."
Nearly 20 bidders registered to take part in the auction of a Figtree property.
However, despite the numbers registered to participate, it wasn't a fast-paced auction and mostly "conservative" bidding took place.
The selling agent filled us in on the sale.
Illawarra house values were up slightly last month, and are nudging closer to a $1 million average, but there are parts of the region offering good value for money.
Australia's housing upswing continued through the first month of 2024, with CoreLogic's national Home Value Index rising 0.4 per cent in January.
The figures also show the Dapto-Port Kembla area has a median dwelling value of $767,128, and a median house value of $787,004; well below the regional average.
An eye-catching home within the in-demand suburb of Barrack Point is due to go under the hammer.
The sellers have a long association with the southern Illawarra location - and one street in particular.
One of the sellers has lived in Barrack Point for more than 70 years, while his wife has been there for 50 years. They're selling their home, but have bought another property in the same street.
Finally, teacher Elisha Moore and her partner recently sold their Dunmore duplex, after it spent less than a week on the market.
The finalising of the sale occurred just days before the news on Tuesday that the Reserve Bank Board had decided to leave the cash rate target unchanged at 4.35 per cent.
So, do buyers have more confidence in the current interest rate climate? Is now the time to sell in the Illawarra? We try to find out.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. Set high amongst the treetops on the border of Mangerton is this striking 1950s entertainer.
