Historic flying boat could find a home at HARS

One of the most iconic objects in the Sydney Powerhouse Museum collection could end up at Albion Park Rail - for a while at least.
The Powerhouse is in discussions with the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS) at Shellharbour Airport to take care of its Catalina flying boat for the next three years.
The museum closed the doors on its Ultimo buildings on Sunday so that renovations can be carried out.
"Powerhouse is in discussions about the feasibility of temporarily exhibiting the Catalina at HARS Aviation Museum in Albion Park Rail subject to a conservation assessment of conditions and their appropriateness for the Catalina," a museum spokesperson said.
"The Catalina will not go anywhere that does not have the appropriate level of environmentally controlled conditioning to care for the object."
While the HARS hangars are not airconditioned it has successfully stored more than 50 historically significant aircraft there for 40 years.
HARS president Bob De La Hunty declined to say whether it was in negotiations with the Powerhouse for the Catalina.
"It is a significant aircraft but any decision from Powerhouse to relocate any of their assets, including the Catalina, is entirely up to the Powerhouse Museum," Mr De La Hunty said.
In 1951 Australian pilot Sir Patrick Gordon Taylor and the Catalina made history in 1951 with the first flight across the South Pacific Ocean and the first return flight from Australia to South America.
Sir Patrick was also on board the Southern Cross when Sir Charles Kingsford Smith made the first trans-Tasman flights in 1933 and 1934.
Sir Patrick donated the plane and it has been on exhibition at the Powerhouse since it opened in 1988.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.