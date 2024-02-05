Body in backyard: Son questioned as police probe Farmborough Heights death

Vitomir 'Vic' Snjegota was a family man, a keen gardener and someone who at 74-years-old was still mowing the lawn of his Farmborough Heights home.
But, sometime during the past four days - from February 1 until February 4 - he suffered a significant head injury and died.
The elderly man's son, a 48-year-old, has been arrested in relation to his death and is assisting police with their inquiries.
Neighbours said Mr Snjegota's son was led out of the Primrose Place home he shared with his dad on Sunday, February 4.
Police said Mr Snjegota may have lain undiscovered in the backyard of his home in the small and usually quiet cul-de-sac street of just 19 homes for a number of days.
Around 6pm Sunday, February 4, a concerned neighbour spotted Mr Snjegota's body lying in the back garden he treasured so dearly.
"I can tell you that he had suffered significant head trauma," Detective Chief Inspector Brad Ainsworth said.
Sid Brown and his wife have lived next door to Mr Snjegota for more than 40 years, and he said they didn't hear or see anything in the lead-up to their neighbour's death.
Forensic police placed yellow evidence numbers on the ground near Mr Snjegota's half-open garage door, as Mr Brown stood in his own front yard watching on.
"I moved in in 1983 and Vic [as he was known] was there before me," he said. "When we built the place he came over and threw some coins in the footings for good luck."
Mr Snjegota, who is of Serbian heritage, had split from his wife. Their adult son lived on the first floor of the two-storey home.
"My wife got along really well with Vic. She planted some plants along his driveway for him late last year. My wife was pretty upset yesterday," Mr Brown said.
In recent times, Mr Snjegota has been suffering from heart issues, but when he was younger loved gardening.
"He still mowed the grass, he only did it last Thursday," Mr Brown said.
"In his younger days he was a keen gardener. You should have seen his backyard and he had good peach trees.
"He was a good fella. He was quiet, the whole street will tell you that. He's a really good fellow, quiet and nice fellow."
The Mercury understands Mr Snjegota also had an adult daughter.
On Monday, February 5 police issued an appeal to the public for information.
They want to hear from anyone who saw the father or son, or other family members, or who may have information to contact Lake Illawarra Police Station on 4232 5599
"Every piece of information will be quite helpful," Det Chief Insp Ainsworth said.
Police will consider if mental health issues were a factor in the incident.
"We're going to do our best to do a swift, rapid investigation," Det Chief Insp Ainsworth said.
There was nobody else at the house at the time of the arrest, and at the time of publication no charges had been laid against Snjegota's son.
