The teams out to end Shoalhaven's pursuit for a hat-trick of Illawarra rugby titles

Who will rise up to challenge back-to-back Illawarra District Rugby Union premiers Shoalhaven in season 2024?
That's the big question heading into this year's nine-team competition which kicks off on April 13.
Shoalhaven's pursuit for a hat-trick of titles has been made easier by the defection of high-flying Avondale Wombats to rugby league.
Avondale, who played in the past two first-grade grand finals, and won four first-grade premierships since 2008, the last coming in 2019, have been the only team really to come close to challenging Shoalhaven in recent seasons.
Last season's other finalists Kiama and the Campbelltown Harlequins, look best placed at this stage to end Shoalhaven's domination of the Illawarra rugby competition.
The Will Miller-coached Shoals have won 24 games on the trot heading into their season opener against Shamrocks at Ocean Park.
Shoalhaven's last competitive loss came on July 30, 2022 when they were beaten 31-12 by Avondale.
From a neutrals perspective it will be interesting to see how Shoals and the other eight teams tackle the new rugby rules which are set to shake up the game.
Rugby Australia confirmed recently that it will implement a new trial that will see the legal height of tackles in the game lowered to below the sternum from February.
This trial will also be in effect during the 52nd annual Kiama Sevens tournament at Kiama Showground on Saturday, February 24.
Some 44 teams from all over Australia, including Illawarra outfits Vikings, Kiama and Shoalhaven will participate in the popular tournament which has over $30,000 in prizes and trophies up for grabs in 2024.
The Kiama Sevens Cup is presented to the Champion Club with Plate presentation for the runners-up.
Meantime, in the other round one Illawarra rugby fixtures, Kiama hosts Tech Waratahs, Camden play Vikings and Campbelltown taken on University. Bowral have a first round bye.
Check out the full draw here:
