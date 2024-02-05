Make the most of the warm weather - ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily is coming

If you want to go for a walk or do the washing, time is running out because ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily is sweeping across NSW towards the Illawarra.
Angus Hines, senior meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, said it would move quickly across NSW in the next couple of days, bringing widespread rainfall and even severe weather.
By noon on Monday, ex-TC Kirrily was lying over the north-west corner of the state and already causing a band of rain and cloud stretching to the south-east of NSW.
Forecasts suggest this rain will arrive in the Illawarra from late afternoon or evening.
Mr Hines said Wollongong could receive 20 to 30 millimetres in the coming day, although the heaviest rain was expected further south.
"All along this band of rain we could also see some thunderstorms which bring locally heavier falls," he said, particularly in the areas already forecast to receive heavy rain.
The ex-cyclone has already brought heavy rain and flooding to Queensland over the past week.
Mr Hines said the ex-cyclone and most of the rain would be over the ocean by Tuesday evening, and the threat of high winds would diminish by Monday evening.
There are no severe weather warnings in force for the Illawarra resulting from ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily as at 2pm on Monday, although there is a forecast of a possible thunderstorm and a strong marine wind warning for Tuesday.
Daytime temperatures are expected to fall into the low to mid 20s in the Illawarra for the remainder of the week, with forecast tops on Tuesday of 25 degrees for Wollongong and Albion Park, and 23 degrees for Kiama.
Showers are possible through to Thursday.
