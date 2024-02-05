Unanderra's Bohud Racing breaks through for second 410 Sprintcar victory

Unanderra's Bohud Racing team and driver Michael Stewart have scored their second career 410 Sprintcar feature race win together, taking out the spoils in last Saturday night's second Regional Rumble Series round.
In what was a hard-fought battle for the lead throughout the feature race with best mate, Jackson Delamont, Stewart managed to hold on to claim victory at Dubbo Speedway, with Delamont finishing second and Warren Ferguson in third.
Stewart was delighted to give Bohud Racing another feature race victory, after their first win together came almost 12 months to the date at Eastern Creek Speedway.
Earlier in the night, Stewart had finished his two heat races with a sixth and a win, which earned him a position five starting spot for the feature race.
"It was an unreal night to be able to battle for the lead with Jackson lap after lap, and it was certainly helped with some lucky yellow light stoppages when we really needed them and they certainly kept us in the fight," the 28-year-old said.
"The whole Bohud Racing team worked hard on the car throughout the night as we were chasing the track conditions, but we had a really good car for the feature race.
"Full credit must go to the Bohud Racing team for all of their efforts and it was awesome to be able to reward them with another win."
Bohud Racing team owner Scott Jones was equally pleased to pick up the team's second feature race victory, which was exactly the same weekend as last season's breakthrough victory at Eastern Creek on February 4, 2023.
"Michael did a fantastic job all night and the battle with Jackson for the lead in the feature race was very close. Michael's talent as a driver was certainly on show as he just knows how to win and what to do to finish off races like that," Jones said.
"It's funny how things work out, as this win came on exactly the same weekend as when Michael won at Eastern Creek Speedway 12 months ago. Although we haven't done a whole lot of racing this season, Michael and the team keep working hard to get the best out of one another and hopefully we can build on this and finish the season off strongly."
The Bohud Racing team plans to next be in action on February 24, when they will travel up to Queensland's Toowoomba Speedway for round four of the Ultimate Sprintcar Championship.
Stewart is sitting third in the championship point standings behind leader Lachlan McHugh and second-placed Luke Oldfield.
