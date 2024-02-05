Why this young Wollongong sharpshooter has returned to the Lions den

Saturday, September 9, 2023.
It's a date that Jayda Elliott will never forget, as it was arguably the most bittersweet day of her life.
Elliott was cheering on from the sidelines as her former Wollongong Lions teammates lifted the trophy at North Dalton Park, having claimed last year's grand final by seven points against Figtree.
The win ensured the Lions secured back-to-back AFL South Coast Women's Premier Division premierships.
Elliott had been a driving force in Wollongong's first title victory, finishing as the division's 2022 leading goalscorer. The team then pushed forward to win the decider that year - also against the Saints.
The crafty half-forward then missed the majority of the 2023 season after deciding to travel around Europe for three months.
During her time overseas, Elliott realised how much she missed playing footy. That feeling was further emphasised after watching her teammates claim the ultimate glory last September.
The 23-year-old has now made sure that she has given herself a chance of tasting more glory after it was announced she will return to the Lions for their 2024 campaign.
Elliott said it was "strange" to not play the sport last year.
"I definitely missed it, the social and physical side of it. And there's just no other club like the Lions," she told the Mercury.
"I missed it before I had even left, I didn't even train because I didn't want to get injured before going over there. I then saw everyone when I get home, and then went and watched the grand final, I just wished that I could have been part of it. They tried to get me into it, but I didn't qualify, so I was a bit devastated about that.
"It's amazing what the girls are doing. Every year, they just get more and more girls involved and anyone that I talk to about it is blown away about how many girls are getting into it. It's so great to see."
Elliott came to Australian rules football from a strong background in representative basketball and football, but took to it like a duck to water.
The Keiraville talent first picked up a Sherrin at school, and then returned to the sport at 19 when a friend's dad asked her to join their club in Dapto. Elliott then took a year off before becoming a Wollongong Lions player in 2021.
Elliott will provide a huge boost to Wollongong's forward structure in 2024, where she will link up the league's leading goalscorer for last year, Shanae Flowers.
The pair are set to enjoy a friendly - and hopefully - prosperous partnership this year.
"I need to claim that one back off Shanae. There's already a rivalry between us, but we've told each other that we'll tie for it and help each other out," Elliott said with a laugh.
"I think we'll be strong again this year. We've still got the base of girls that we've had the last few years, and we've got some new ones coming in. I know I've got a few friends that I've brought in as well, so it's looking good.
"I don't know what it is, but I feel like AFL draws in the nicest group of people. I've played a lot of basketball as well, but there's never been that togetherness and cohesion between the males and females.
"Everyone is so genuine and lovely."
