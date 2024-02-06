See the new playgrounds coming to Albion Park and Mount Warrigal

Two parks in the Shellharbour area will be revamped in the coming months, with designs for the new playgrounds now out.
Clermont Park in Clermont Crescent, Albion Park will feature a play fort with climbing and balancing activities, and a slide, a cubby unit with a tunnel, balancing equipment, rocks, logs and half balls, and two swings, as well as footpaths, seating and landscaping.
A large fig tree at the rear of the park will become a 'nature play space', while green lawn will be retained for activities needing more room.
Meanwhile the proposed playground in Jones Avenue, Mount Warrigal will include a flying fox, a climbing tower with a slide, and two swings, along with a picnic shelter, shade sail, footpaths, more vegetation, seating, and a water station.
The playground upgrades will cost about $150,000 each, with construction on Clermont Park expected to start later this month and work on Jones Park due to begin in March.
"Well-designed and maintained public open spaces are becoming more valuable and necessary as a result of population growth, demographic chance, urbanisation and climate change," Shellharbour City Council said in a statement.
The playgrounds will be closed while work on the playground is underway.
Construction is expected to take about 12 weeks, meaning the new playgrounds should be open before winter.
The council is seeking feedback on the playground designs, which can be given online for Clermont Park here and for Jones Park here.
The council said playground upgrades were prioritised based on their condition, feedback from the community, and the "hierarchy of open spaces" which was determined by size and catchment.
Both Clermont and Jones parks are considered local parks, meaning they are for the local neighbourhoods: a five to ten-minute walk from people's homes, with basic facilities for play and recreation.
The council has installed eight new playgrounds at parks across the Shellharbour local government area in the past three years, including six replacements and two entirely new playgrounds.
