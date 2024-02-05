A Tim Burton film is coming to life in Corrimal this February

A story once made famous by Ewan McGregor, Danny DeVito and Helena Bonham Carter is being transformed to delight audiences in Corrimal and help an ailing theatre.
Big Fish, a film directed by Tim Burton and later turned into a Broadway hit, is the latest production by the Arcadians Theatre Group and will run for two weeks in February. Proceeds will also go towards their target of $100,000 to fund vital restoration work.
Arcadians President Steve Sanders said the long-running community group was working with Wollongong Council after it was found certain fire safety equipment of the Miner's Lamp Theatre was not up to Australian Standards.
"We are working with a fire engineer to design the necessary improvements which will then need Wollongong City Council approval," he told the Mercury.
"We are planning on commencing work later this year if sufficient funds can be raised."
The Arcadians will hold other fundraisers throughout the year to hit their target, which will include a mega car boot sale at the Corrimal theatre for a week, running from March 1 to 8.
Meantime, the Big Fish production will mark the first time the show is staged in the Illawarra region.
"We are so excited to bring this whimsical and heartwarming production to life with this talented group of local performers and creatives. Wollongong has never seen anything like this before," said Sanders.
Big Fish follows Edward Bloom, a larger-than-life storyteller, and his son Will, who is determined to separate fact from fiction as his father's tales become increasingly fantastical. With a brilliant score by Andrew Lippa, this musical brings to life a world where reality and fantasy seamlessly intertwine.
The cast of Big Fish includes performers of all ages from across the region, including the esteemed vocal director, singing teacher, and performer Charmaine Gibbs as Sandra Bloom, who will be making her return to the Arcadians Theatre Group after having portrayed Maria in The Sound of Music in 2012.
The Arcadians Theatre Group has been entertaining the Illawarra with quality theatrical productions since 1964. Big Fish follows the group's recent string of successful productions, including Sweet Charity, Shrek Junior, and The Woman in Black.
Big Fish will run from February 9 to 17 at the Miner's Lamp Theatre in Corrimal. Tickets are available at https://arcadians.org.au/
