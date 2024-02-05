Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Bushwalker rescued after fracturing ankle near Tahmoor

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated February 5 2024 - 3:39pm, first published 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paramedics treating the injured woman, and the location of Mermaids Pool. Pictures from Picton Fire and Rescue, and Google Maps
Paramedics treating the injured woman, and the location of Mermaids Pool. Pictures from Picton Fire and Rescue, and Google Maps

A woman has been winched out of the bush after fracturing her ankle near Tahmoor.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.