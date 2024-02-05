Bushwalker rescued after fracturing ankle near Tahmoor

A woman has been winched out of the bush after fracturing her ankle near Tahmoor.
Paramedics were called to Mermaids Pool shortly after 10am on Wednesday to reports that someone had fallen and broken their ankle.
General duties and special operations paramedics treated a woman in her 20s for a fractured ankle at the scene, before she was winched out by critical care paramedics on the Toll Ambulance Rescue helicopter.
The woman was then flown to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition.
Firefighters from Picton Fire and Rescue and Picton Rural Fire Service were called to assist but it is understood they were not required.
It is the second incident at the picturesque swimming hole in recent weeks: on January 14, a woman in her 30s suffered bruises, cuts and abrasions when she slipped over while crossing a creek and was carried over a waterfall.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.