Two people rescued after driving through Albion Park floodwaters

Two people had to be rescued from their vehicles after they drove through floodwaters at Albion Park during very heavy morning rain.
The vehicles drove through floodwaters on Taylor Road, with SES volunteers scrambling to the scene to save them.
The first rescue was at 5.54am on Tuesday, February 6, and as the SES was helping that motorist, another drove through the same floodwater and became stuck.
"Rain started at 4.30am and it's come down quite quickly," a SES spokeswoman said.
Taylor Road is a known flood zone, the spokeswoman said, and she urged people not to drive through floodwaters for their own safety.
The very heavy early morning rain started around 4.30am, and by 7am 64.6 millimetres had been recorded in Albion Park, with 37.4mm in Albion Park and 18.4mm in Bellambi.
Don't risk your life, life of your passengers and those lives of emergency services who respond to help you out if these situations.- SES Shellharbour Unit
SES Shellharbour crews said driving through floodwater damages your vehicle and puts lives at risk.
"What you don't see is potential damage and holes in the road and debris," they said.
"Don't risk your life, life of your passengers and those lives of emergency services who respond to help you out if these situations."
SES Nowra said the overnight storm resulted in excess water and debris on roads.
"There may also be continued poor visibility from the current rainy conditions making driving conditions dangerous," volunteers said.
To report water across road, and for emergency assistance during the storm call 132 500. For life-critical emergencies call triple-0.
