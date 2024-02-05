Son charged with murdering his Farmborough Heights dad

The son of a man found dead in his own backyard in Farmborough Heights has been charged with murder.
A neighbour found 74-year-old Vitomir 'Vic' Snjegota with massive head injuries in the backyard of his Primrose Place home on Sunday, February 6 and called triple-0.
That same evening the elderly man's 48-year-old son, who lived at the same address, was arrested.
Police have now charged the son with allegedly murdering his father.
He was refused bail to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, February 6.
During a police appeal for information on Monday officers said Mr Snjegota may have lain undiscovered in the backyard of his home in the small and usually quiet cul-de-sac street of just 19 homes for a number of days.
As Mr Snjegota's neighbours watched police forensic teams work in their street they told the Mercury of their shock and sadness.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
