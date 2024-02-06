The Mercury in 2009: Wollongong is set to feel the heat

The East Coast was preparing for a weekend heatwave - and the Illawarra looked to get off lightly.
In Wollongong, the temperature was tipped to reach 30 degrees, while coastal Sydney suburbs could expect around 34 degrees.
Those in western Sydney would swelter, with the possibility that the mercury could climb to as high as 44 degrees.
In the Illawarra, even the koalas at Symbio were going to suffer. In the hot weather, they regularly get hosed down.
"The koalas love it. They look like drowned rats," Symbio managing director John Radnidge said. "Albeit they are native, but they do really suffer from the heat."
As for the rest of us, the biggest concern was bushfire. Rural Fire Service zone manager Superintendent Richard Cotterill said all 22 Illawarra brigades were on a high level of alert.
"West of the escarpment has the potential for some really hot weather," he said. "We're asking people to be aware of what's going on around them."
