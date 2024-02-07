The Mercury in 1935: Readers needed tips on brushing teeth

Seems Wollongong people in the 1930s didn't know how to brush their teeth.
How else to explain a 600-word article on the subject appearing in the Mercury?
The story grew out of concerns from the NSW Director General of Public Health, who felt people weren't doing enough to look after their teeth.
"The tidy housewife spends much more time in carefully washing 32 dishes, one by one, than she does in brushing her teeth," the story said.
Though it wasn't just the "tidy housewife" at fault - brushing your teeth was "a rather tedious task" for everyone, especially when doing it for the recommended three minutes.
So people really should be timing themselves while brushing, the Mercury said.
"A convenient timing device is the small three-minute glass that is usually used to time boiling eggs," the Mercury helpfully recommended.
"It can be purchased for a few pence at almost any store."
