Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

It's a 'weeping sore' for Dapto residents

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
February 6 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Cr Ann Martin said easy access to the M1 motorway has been a long-term gripe for Dapto residents. Main picture by Sylvia Liber
Wollongong Cr Ann Martin said easy access to the M1 motorway has been a long-term gripe for Dapto residents. Main picture by Sylvia Liber

The lack of easy access to the Princes Motorway is a "weeping sore" for Dapto residents.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.