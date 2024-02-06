It's a 'weeping sore' for Dapto residents

The lack of easy access to the Princes Motorway is a "weeping sore" for Dapto residents.
So said Ann Martin, a Wollongong City councillor for the area.
At Monday's council meeting, a submission to the Transport for NSW discussion for on and off ramps was on the table.
Transport for NSW was looking for feedback on the options of ramps at Kanahooka, Emerson or Fowlers roads.
The council's submission recommended the Emerson Road option, though only because the other two were worse.
Fowlers Road ramps would require a lot of property acquisition, while placing them at Kanahooka Road would see a lot of traffic funnelling through flood-prone routes like Darkes Forest Road.
Councillors across the city were united in their support for the inclusion of ramps at Dapto, many feeling the area had been left behind.
"! guess it's like a weeping sore," Cr Martin said, "and it's a sore point for people who have not only been living in Dapto for a long, long time but also those buying into the new incredible and beautiful areas around Dapto.
"The fact that the Albion Park [Rail] bypass kind of forgot that there was a place called Dapto and that there was a growing place called West Dapto has also added salt to the wounds of those living in Dapto, because it makes it very difficult for them to get onto that bypass."
Cr Linda Campbell said Dapto residents felt "forgotten" when it came to the road network and the problem was never far from their minds.
"This is an important step in addressing an issue that is consistently raised by the residents of Dapto," Cr Campbell said.
"In any conversation about community needs Dapto's road access to the M1, the needs for widening of the M1 and the need for an extra school or two or three will be raised within the first minute. It is a source of growing frustration and disappointment."
Cr Elisha Aitken said the promised widening of the M1 needed to be delivered at the same time as any new ramps.
"It's well past time that the issue of southern access to the freeway from Dapto was addressed," Cr Aitken said.
"Having to weave through residential streets northwards in order to travel south is ridiculous. Not only does it take up precious time, it also unnecessarily adds to the congestion and safety issues on residential streets."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.