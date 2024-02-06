Olympic snare new gloveman as Shellharbour strengthen Premier League squad

The off-season transfer frenzy has continued in the Illawarra as the countdown continues until the 2024 Premier League get under way.
Wollongong Olympic have added another key piece to their puzzle with the signing of experienced goalkeeper Ben McGinnes, while league newcomers Shellharbour continue to build an impressive squad by adding former Tarrawanna midfielder Jake Levy.
Olympic's recruitment of McGinnes comes just days after they officially lost their Chilean-born gloveman Cristofer Fuentes to Harbour. Fuentes is expected to battle for the No.1 role with fellow recruit Luke Genua (from Port Kembla).
McGinnes has had stints at several Illawarra clubs, including Bulli, Woonona and Coniston.
"Dominant shot stopper McGinnes joins the club, continuing a long and illustrious career," Olympic wrote via social media media.
"He is a physical presence, who is dominant inside the box, dedicating everything he can to bringing home a clean sheet.
"His quick reflexes ensure that no opposing attacker is able to find the net easily."
Meanwhile, Levy brings an impressive resume to Shellharbour in 2024.
The young talent is a former Wollongong Wolves junior who has played for several Premier League clubs, including Bulli and Tarrawanna.
Levy's signing was unveiled by Harbour on Monday night. It comes after the club announced a host of new recruits in recent weeks, including striker Zac Mazevski, midfielders Sim Woon Sub, Rocky Lavalle and Jake Lavalle, and defenders Travis Oughtred and Taylor McDonald.
"Jake is a box-to-box midfielder who is a creative link on the ball," the club wrote in a statement.
"He has a great passing range, a fantastic first touch and is set for a huge debut season at FC Shellharbour."
The McGinnes and Levy signings continue a bid off-season in the IPL's transfer market, with the first big move coming in early October when Wollongong United snared Port Kembla skipper Jordan Nikolovski.
Other major changes include Albion Park championship winner Tory Musumeci moving to Corrimal, the Lions signing young United duo Kyah Jovanovski and Josh Correia, and Coniston 2023 grand final hero Matt Floro moving to Shellharbour.
