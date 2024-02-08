District League teams learn fate as Football South Coast release fixtures

Grand final champions Fernhill have a tough start whilst league new boys Bellambi begin their campaign at home as 12 District League teams learnt their fate with the release of the fixture list.
Football South Coast unveiled the draw officially on Thursday, February 8, with round one of the competition set to commence on Thursday, February 29 with Thirroul hosting Balgownie in a night fixture at Thomas Gibson Park.
The Mercury already confirmed the round one fixtures last week, which sees University host Gerringong, Berkeley take on Unanderra, Bellambi play Warilla, the Foxes travelling to Oak Flats, Shoalhaven locking horns with Picton and Thirroul versing Balgownie.
There are plenty of mouth watering fixtures highlighting the opening rounds including a repeat of last season's qualifying semi-final in round one with Oak Flats against Fernhill.
Bellambi - who were relegated from the Illawarra Premier League in 2023 - will begin their campaign at Elizabeth Park against the Wanderers, also in round one.
Another one to lock into the calendar will be when Gerringong host promoted Shoalhaven in round 10. Both sides have toiled away in the Community League for recent years but now are looking to become a force in the District League.
The Breakers will be looking to improve on their sensational campaign in 2023, where they went one game away from a grand final in their first year in the competition.
The final round of the District League will be played on Saturday, August 17, before the finals series will follow.
For the full draw, see below. PLEASE NOTE: There have been minor tweaks to dates and times from this draw. For the latest, head to Football South Coast's website.
