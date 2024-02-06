Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Fishing boat saved from sinking during Wollongong Harbour emergency

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated February 6 2024 - 2:12pm, first published 11:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters working to save a fishing boat from sinking in Wollongong Harbour on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. Picture by Nadine Morton
Firefighters working to save a fishing boat from sinking in Wollongong Harbour on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. Picture by Nadine Morton

The quick action of firefighters has prevented a fishing boat from sinking in Wollongong Harbour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.