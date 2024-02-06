Fishing boat saved from sinking during Wollongong Harbour emergency

The quick action of firefighters has prevented a fishing boat from sinking in Wollongong Harbour.
The owner of the 10-metre, twin-hull boat arrived at the harbour around 8.30am on Tuesday, February 6, and found his boat was taking on water and listing significantly.
The vessel was tied up next to another two fishing boats.
"When we got here it was badly listing to the left-hand side and to the rear, he [the owner] was there trying to bail it out," Fire and Rescue NSW Wollongong Station Officer Philip Parker said.
"I immediately noticed that if it did sink there would be a hazardous material incident in the harbour which I desperately tried to avoid."
Firefighters brought a portable pump on board the vessel to pump out the water and a small oil slick appeared on the surface of the harbour.
"We did prevent it going into the harbour ... it was very close to going down," Station Officer Parker said.
The boat was stabilised and the owner will skipper it to Shellharbour boat ramp where it will then be taken out of the water.
Fire and Rescue NSW Shellharbour Station Officer Garry Lawler said booms were not required during the emergency.
Firefighters have been called to numerous boats sinking in the harbour in recent months, including a yacht and a 30-foot cruiser that sunk within a week of each other in July 2023.
The sunken cruiser resulted in a taxpayer funded four hour salvage operation in August 2023.
At the time a Transport for NSW Maritime spokesman confirmed the vessels were registered, but could not say if they were seaworthy. They would not confirm if seaworthy checks are conducted.
