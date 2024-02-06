Lawyer of accused Farmborough Heights murderer making 'mental health inquiries'

The man accused of murdering his father who was found dead in their Farmborough Heights backyard has not faced court, as his lawyer continues to make mental health inquiries.
Milenko Snjegota, 48, remains behind bars following his arrest on Monday, after his a neighbour found his 74-year-old father Vitomir 'Vic' Snjegota with with massive head injuries in the backyard of his Primrose Place home on Sunday.
During a police appeal for information on Monday officers said Mr Snjegota may have lain undiscovered in the backyard of his home in the small and usually quiet cul-de-sac street of just 19 homes for a number of days.
The father and son lived at the address together.
After assisting police with inquiries, Milenko was charged with a single count of murder. His matter was briefly mentioned at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
He did not appear and was instead represented by defence lawyer Analise Ritchie, who said no application for bail would be made as she was "making mental health inquiries" to "determine whether that course can be taken".
Magistrate Mark Douglass formally refused bail and adjourned the matter to Friday, where Milenko is expected to appear via audio-visual link.
Mr Snjegota's neighbours watched on as forensic officers spent Monday morning gathering evidence at the home.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.