Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lawyer of accused Farmborough Heights murderer making 'mental health inquiries'

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated February 6 2024 - 2:00pm, first published 11:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vitomir 'Vic' Snjegota (inset) was found in his backyard on Sunday, with detectives sweeping the property (background) on Monday. Pictures by ACM, supplied
Vitomir 'Vic' Snjegota (inset) was found in his backyard on Sunday, with detectives sweeping the property (background) on Monday. Pictures by ACM, supplied

The man accused of murdering his father who was found dead in their Farmborough Heights backyard has not faced court, as his lawyer continues to make mental health inquiries.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.