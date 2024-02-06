Tributes flow in for 'very special Woonona lady' Janette (Jan) Archer

Janette (Jan) Archer was the familiar face you would see in the ticket box upon entry at Woonona Football Club games at Ocean Park.
The Sharks life-member passed away last week, with many paying tribute to her following the sad news.
"We are sorry to hear about the loss of Janette (Jan) Archer, life member of Woonona Football Club," Woonona FC announced via social media.
"Jan's dedication to Woonona Football Club and the community is truly commendable. May her contributions be remembered fondly by all who knew her. Rest in piece Jan."
Many who have been around the football scene in the Illawarra will remember Archer as a Woonona legend.
Tributes flew in on Woonona's social media post from members of the region's football scene.
"Wonderful lady with a heart of gold," Gareth Lewis said.
"Woonona Football Club life member who gave some much to our club. Over the years spent endless volunteer hours down at Ocean Park. Jan was the first to see in the ticket box at our home games.
"Red & Blue blood in her veins and loved the Sharkies. A good friend who will be sadly missed."
Meanwhile Ross Cirson said she was "a very special Woonona lady', loved by everyone at the club."
Chris Wearing said: "Such an amazing woman she was, RIP Janny."
For those wishing to pay their respects to Jan and her family, her funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 7 at Parsons Bulli, with the service commencing at 12pm.
