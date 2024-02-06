The rise and rise of Todd Blanchfield at the Illawarra Hawks

It's perhaps not so surprising to see Todd Blanchfield playing some of his best basketball in a long time for the resurgent Illawarra Hawks.
Big guns Gary Clark, Sam Froling and Tyler Harvey rightfully deserve a lot of kudos for a Hawks outfit which can just about secure an NBL playoffs' berth with victory over New Zealand Breakers on Friday and the Sydney Kings on Sunday.
Especially since Justin Tatum was appointed interim head coach, the Hawks 'so-called second unit', featuring a "fitter" Blanchfield have also more than played their part in guiding the fourth-placed Illawarra to a 12-12 win/loss record.
This is not lost on Blanchfield, who this time last year was sitting at the end of the bench for the Perth Wildcats before his contract was torn up at season's end
Some 12 months later the veteran of almost 400 NBL games is loving life in Wollongong, feeling fitter than he has in a number of years and playing an integral part in the Hawks' charge to hopefully delivering something "special" for their fans.
"It's always nice as a player and someone who has done it for so long, to be a part of it," Blanchfield said.
"I wasn't playing as much early on but I understand that's the way Jake [Jacob Jacomas] sort of saw the group and that's what he wanted.
"And as a player, sometimes you've got to accept that. We always think we can play more. Everyone wishes they could play 40 minutes but at the end of the day, that's the reality of it.
"It is nice to be playing and to be contributing. It's also nice to be a part of that when we're winning."
The 32-year-old said while he enjoyed his time in Perth, except for the fact that he wasn't getting any game-time, over the last 12 months he had learned a lot about his body and his basketball.
"During that time of not playing much I learned a lot about my body in terms of how it recovered," Blanchfield said.
"I lifted weights and worked out every day and I learned a lot about what my body needed to be able to turn up and compete every day.
"I had the time to really think about that..... hindsight's a beautiful thing, it's probably something I wish I had five years ago but it's never too late as they say.
"I feel better than I did three or four years ago because I know what my body needs exactly on a day-to- day basis to turn up every day and compete on the weekends, sometimes twice a weekend.
"I'm loving being a part of this. We've got a great group.
"We have finally put it all together and to be a part of that and to be back in the winner circle, it's always nice.
"We work so hard every day, we do extras, we work hard as a group. We get after it and it's just nice to be rewarded with wins."
Blanchfield, who has also played for the Townsville Crocodiles, Sydney Kings, Melbourne United and Perth Wildcats, says the stacked Hawks squad was capable of delivering something special for its fans.
"We've sort of said from the start, our depth is a real strength of this group and I realistically think most guys in our roster can probably start if we needed to.
"But that's what you do in a basketball team, you make sacrifices, whether it's come off the bench and play just five minutes, that's what you've gotta do to win. And that's what a championship team does. They sacrifice for one another.
"I think we've really done that and I think we've really solidified now our roles within this group.
"On the weekend [against Brisbane] with our starters out there, I think it was pretty much a tied ball game when the second group came in and with our second group, it really worked out. We really came and put the foot on the throat and I think we went from 14-16 down to up 24-18 near the end of the quarter.
"So I think that second group, we really know our roles in our group. We come in with fresh bodies and you know it's JRob [Justin Robinson] who is the head of the snake.
"We're getting the ball and we're going, so it's a lot of fun.
"I think that's the biggest thing with this group so far is that I don't think there's been anyone that's really complained about what they've been doing.
"Everyone's really willing to sacrifice for the greater good of the group and for wins, because at the end of the day we're judged on whether we get a win or a loss."
