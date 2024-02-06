How many GP clinics bulk-bill in the Illawarra?

Only a handful of GP clinics in the Illawarra that still offer bulk-billing to all Medicare cardholders have their books open to new patients, research by the Mercury has found.
In total, there are 61 GP clinics from Helensburgh to Gerringong listed on the healthcare directory website Cleanbill.
But Cleanbill and the federal government's healthdirect advice service identify only 16 clinics that have at least one GP who bulk-bills for all standard consultations.
Among these, the Mercury has confirmed six still have their books open (four clinics could not be reached for further information).
Only two of the listed bulk-billing clinics were north of the 2500 postcode, and the Mercury was able to confirm with one that its books were still open (the other could not be contacted).
There are another two services in the Illawarra that fully bulk-bill, but these are for young people under 25 and Indigenous people, respectively.
In November the federal government tripled the bulk-billing incentive for children under 16, pensioners and concession card holders, and since then the proportion of consultations bulk-billed across the federal electorates of Cunningham and Whitlam, which cover much of the Illawarra and Southern Highlands, has increased by 4.5 per cent.
Figures from the offices of MPs Alison Byrnes and Stephen Jones show 72.4 per cent of all GP visits were bulk-billed across the region in October, growing to 76.9 per cent by December.
The Gilmore electorate, which includes Kiama and Gerringong, recorded an increase of 4.3 per cent.
But a survey of more than 2000 GP clinics across NSW by healthcare directory Cleanbill, conducted after the introduction of the higher incentive, showed 37.2 per cent bulk-billed all adult patients for standard consultations.
This represents a decrease of 11.4 per cent since April 2023.
The Cleanbill report also found the average out-of-pocket cost for a standard consultation with a non-bulk-billing GP in NSW was $42.37, up $1.27 since April 2023.
Royal Australian College of GPs (RACGP) president Dr Nicole Higgins said the report showed more had to be done to ensure everyone had access to affordable healthcare.
"While the government's tripling of bulk-billing incentives has helped more GPs bulk-bill specific groups, including children, pensioners, and healthcare card holders, more needs to be done to ensure care is affordable for the rest of the population," Dr Higgins said.
"This situation is a direct result of the 10-year freeze on patient Medicare rebates.
"This ripped funding from general practice, so now even though more people access general practice than any other health service, it gets just 6.5 per cent of the total government spend on healthcare.
"Practices are also facing the same inflationary pressures as other businesses."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.