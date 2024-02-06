Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

How many GP clinics bulk-bill in the Illawarra?

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
February 6 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A doctor holds a stethoscope. File picture by Adam McLean
A doctor holds a stethoscope. File picture by Adam McLean

Only a handful of GP clinics in the Illawarra that still offer bulk-billing to all Medicare cardholders have their books open to new patients, research by the Mercury has found.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Health

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.