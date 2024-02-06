Goodman lands first blow on Schleibs as Wollongong grudge match launched

They're yet to enter the ring, but Wollongong's Sam Goodman claimed his first 10-9 over upcoming opponent Mark Schleibs on Tuesday, slapping his rival square across the chops as the pair faced off.
Local hero Goodman will headline his first pay-per-view at the WIN Entertainment Centre against 13-2 Victorian Schleibs, with the combatants trading fierce verbal barbs through Tuesday's presser announcing the March 13 card at the venue.
It made for an explosive face-off, with Goodman delivering the slap before No Limit CEO, and former NRL prop, George Rose played bouncer to seperate the pair.
It came after Schleibs claimed the Albion Park product has had a "silver spoon" path to success and labelled him Sam 'Poopman' among a host of other unprintable barbs in the moments leading up to the altercation.
It's not typically how he goes about his business, but Goodman said there's certain things he won't cop from the man he dubbed "the biggest clown in Australian boxing" and "an attention-whore."
"He's rubbished my last name, he said a few things online, then he tries to be your mate when you see him around the traps," Goodman told the Mercury
"I'm not about that, if you're going to carry yourself online and in front of a camera like that, then stick true to it. He's just fake, that's all I can say about him.
"I'm usually pretty respectful and go about my business. That's who I am. It's just a boxing fight for me, and I've got a job to do every time I get the ring.
"He wants to have a bit of needle and be disrespectful. No dramas from me, but don't expect me to fight fair as well. It is what it is."
It's a fired up as the 25-year-old has looked ahead of any bout, but the former Steelers Club barman says Schleibs is wasting his time if he thinks it'll put him off his game come fight night.
"I'm not motivated by him, he's just someone that grinds your gears a bit," Goodman said.
"I'm bringing an event like this home, that's enough motivation for me to prepare at the best of my ability. I've got pride in myself and my own work, I don't want to go in there, not look the part and not show the best version of myself.
"There's no complacency. Every fight I approach the same and go through the same training, the same amount of rounds and as I do every other time.
"Not too long ago I was pouring beers across the road just to keep me going in boxing. Now I'm headlining a No Limit Main Event show at the Entertainment Centre.
"It's something I've really, really wanted do since I was a young kid. I remember coming and watching fights here when I was growing up and we don't get many of them.
"I'm a proud Wollongong boy and I'm stoked that it's finally happening."
Finally fighting on home turf is a juicy carrot in what's otherwise a high risk-low reward fight for Goodman, the man currently ranked No. 1 with the IBF and WBO, two of the four belts held by undisputed champion, Japanese megastar Naoya Inoue.
The stoush in his own backyard is sure to see the ranks of Goodman's famously rowdy 'Mad Bunch' supporter crew rapidly expand in number when tickets go on sale on Wednesday (via Ticketmaster).
It will make for a hostile reception for Schleibs, but the big-punching former Australian champion says he plans on embracing the hate as he ventures into enemy territory looking to upset the hometown hero's world-title apple cart.
"I love it, man. The hate, the love, I love taking it all in," Schleibs told the Mercury.
"Obviously me and Sam don't like each other, which makes for a great fight. If people are against me so be it, so they should be backing up Sam Goodman. He's their local hero, he's their local fighter, so I expect that.
"But it's a pay-per-view event, everyone knows they're watching me. They're going to tune in and, for the first time in his life, they'll actually watch the full 12 rounds of his fight instead of turning it off after three rounds.
"He's the 'Poopman' for a reason, he's stinking every place out. They had to put him on back home so he could actually get some people watching him. I'm saving his career, he can thank me later.
"I can't discredit his talent, he's obviously a talented fighter, but I have kryptonite in both hands for him. On March 13th he's going to cop a two-for-one special."
