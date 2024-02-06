Primbee slag dump plan should be rejected: council

Plans to bring a slag dumping ground at Primbee back to life should be rejected by the city's planning panel.
A request to modify a development application has been lodged with Wollongong City Council for the Korrongulla Swamp site, used as a dump site for slag from the now-defunct Port Kembla Copper Smelter.
The original development application said any work on the site had to be completed by 2016 but the modification request from proponent Mimosa Rehabilitations Pty Ltd wants to see that altered to 15 years starting from the moment the request is approved.
The council staff recommendation to the Wollongong Local Area Planning Panel is that the proposal be knocked on the head for a raft of reasons.
Among them is the fact that part of the land - an annex of the Wollongong Botanic Garden - is now owned by council and its consent has not been obtained.
Also, the proposal has no support from the Environment Protection Authority and the current state of the site was unknown as the last environmental reporting was carried out five years ago.
"Council's environment officer has reviewed the application and expressed concern at the applicant's failure to provide environmental assessment reports sufficient to evaluate the potential impacts of extending the time in which remediation and rehabilitation works can be undertaken," the staff recommendation stated.
Mimosa has also flagged plans to bring new material to the site - though wasn't clear what that was.
"The applicant will be writing separately to the consent authority to request the introduction of an alternative fill material, which will provide sufficient detail for council to be reasonably satisfied that the new material will not cause an increase of any adverse impact on human health or the environment," the application's statement of environmental effect said.
The council staff recommendation noted the original DA approval only allowed for the dumping of fill from the Port Kembla smelter, which no longer exists.
When the modification request went on public exhibition it resulted in 137 responses, most of which opposed the plan.
Among the concerns raised were the unauthorised Boxing Day 2022 land clearing, a lack of clarity around the proposal and what the environmental impacts may be.
"The site appears inactive and adjoins an established residential area," the council report stated.
"Public submissions included comments to the effect that they didn't realise the consent could be allowed to operate so close to residential properties.
"The land contains environmental constraints including contamination, coastal management, bushfire, heritage, biodiversity, acid sulfate soils and flooding. These constraints have not been adequately addressed by the applicant."
