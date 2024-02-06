Rates paused again - so is now the time to sell in the Illawarra?

Teacher Elisha Moore and her partner recently sold their property, a duplex at Dunmore, after it spent less than a week on the market.
The property was listed for sale in January, after nearly two years of ownership.
The ten-day cooling off period ended last week, and Ms Moore, 26, said they had sold in order to upsize and stay in the area.
"Since buying it, I haven't seen much of a change in the market other than all the interest rate rises," she said. "So I thought we'd be lucky to get our money back on it.
"But we did a little better... I don't think waiting would've got us more money."
The finalising of the sale occurred just days before the news on Tuesday that the Reserve Bank Board had decided to leave the cash rate target unchanged at 4.35 per cent.
In a statement, the board cited that while recent data indicated that inflation is easing, it remains high.
"The board expects that it will be some time yet before inflation is sustainably in the target range.
"The path of interest rates that will best ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe will depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks, and a further increase in interest rates cannot be ruled out."
Amidst this still somewhat uncertain interest rate climate, Ms Moore said they had been strategic in their decision of when to list the home.
"We're coming off a fixed interest rate in April, and we were considering moving later this year or next year, but I don't think waiting until then... It could've been a negative impact rather than a positive impact with pricing.
"I don't think we were going to get more in 12 months' time."
The effects of interest rates on the local market was definitely front of mind for the couple, as was keeping expectations realistic and ensuring the home was competitively priced.
"Everyone has a different opinion on interest rates, but I think it will be a little while before there's heaps of buyers come back with confidence to buy, and with the borrowing capacity as well," Ms Moore said.
"And in our area, there's lots of new houses going up, and a lot of it is developer stock. So we would have been selling in competition (with those properties).
"And talking to agents, many of them hold off on putting listings up for sale until February when everyone goes back to work, school. They just don't tend to list as many in January, so (for us) it was a better time than waiting."
Ali Yagmur from Domain Illawarra Real Estate lack of supply was an issue throughout the Illawarra, but also said numbers at their open homes had increased recently.
"I think some of the buyers, especially with the media reporting that the next move could be a cut, there's more buoyancy... But I think it's more the lack of supply.
"While there's limited supply, and still with the same number of buyers out there, it's not giving them much of a choice."
Monique Field from Shell Cove-based Monique Field Property said currently they were receiving more inquiries on their listings.
"We believe there should be more first home buyers coming back into the market," she said.
"But what has been surprising is, we don't usually see the market coming back until about the time that kids are going back to school.
"We've had one listing (recently) with three opens, all with a good turnout, and I'm putting one on during the week because I had three people miss the last one.
"It's getting good numbers, because the property doesn't need any work. So when a property is turn-key, people are vying for those types of properties.
"And if you have a property that needs renovating or some work, they're a little harder to sell because the cost of renovation has gone through the roof."
Ms Field said they were also seeing more properties come to market, but many buyers would want assurances that there wouldn't be any more rate hikes before really "getting serious" about buying a home.
"People want to know that we really are at the end to really bring some confidence back, where they can go, 'I'm ready to jump in and get a mortgage'," she said.
"People want to know that they are at the end. But I do feel we're seeing more buyers now than we did at the back end of last year."
Tim Lawless, research director at CoreLogic Australia said we aren't likely to see the cash rate coming down any time soon.
"The RBA hasn't explicitly ruled out further rate hikes," he said.
"The RBA is taking a cautious approach towards inflation outcomes and ensuring any policy stance on the cash rate trajectory is tempered and data-driven."
However, Mr Lawless said with the RBA revising their inflation forecast lower via the Statement on Monetary Policy, which accompanied the board decision, there is a good chance we will see a rate cut late this year.
"Lower rates, together with easing cost of living pressures and tax cuts will support a boost to borrowing capacity," he said.
"The combination of lower rates and lower inflation should also help to lift consumer sentiment, which has been languishing close to recessionary lows for around two years.
"Logically, an increase in borrowing capacity and sentiment are likely to provide some stimulus to home purchasing activity."
