All of the action from 2024 Dave Winner Beach to Bombie Swim in Coalcliff

Coalcliff Surf Life Saving Club have ramped up celebrations for their 100th anniversary after successfully hosting their annual Dave Winner Beach to Bombie Swim on Sunday.
The 1500-metre ocean swim is held each year in honour of Dave Winner, a popular Coalcliff SLSC stalwart and Surf Life Saving Illawarra stalwart.
Winner spent years training hundreds of lifesavers, but needed to be rescue himself after nearly drowning in 2021.
He was kept alive thanks to cardiopulmonary resuscitation but is now a quadriplegic, and Winner is on a mission to train one million Australians on how to perform CPR by 2030.
Sunday's event at Coalcliff Beach attracted nearly 70 swimmers and the day was highlighted by the club running its first lifeguard challenge between Illawarra and Sutherland Shire participants.
The inaugural challenge was won by Sutherland, while the overall individual joint winners were Sutherland duo Mackenzie Hannington and Harry Came in a time of 25 minutes, 57 seconds.
The other major winner at the event was Balgownie's Sharon Crisafi, who won the overall female category and was the first non-lifeguard to finish in a time of 30 minutes, 14 seconds.
"The other thing that was pretty inspiring is that we had Charlie McConnell, a swimmer with 100 per cent no vision, who was accompanied by Kelly Hayes and James McFarlane from Cocky Guides," Coalcliff SLSC captain Rob Deacon said.
"They were only halfway through the course when everyone had finished, but people stayed and waited to watch up on the hill.
"The whole crowd then applauded him as he came up to the finish line."
This year's Dave Winner Beach to Bombie Swim was held among a series of 100-year anniversary events planned by Coalcliff SLSC.
The next highlight will be a centenary dinner at Panorama House on Saturday, February 17.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.