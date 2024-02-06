Speedy Amazon delivery helps Wollongong peadiatrician's mission to help cut food allergies

A Wollongong paediatrician with a side hustle hoping to reduce Australia's world leading rate of food allergies is hopeful that the extension of Amazon's next day delivery service to Illawarra Prime members will get his products in the kitchen of all young Illawarra families.
Dr Rob McLeon and his business partner GP Mariam Chaalan founded Taste Bubs in June last year having seen the research backing the early introduction of allergens to drive down food allergies and how fraught it was for parents to introduce ingredients such as peanuts, cashews and eggs into babies' diets.
"Even with our own children, we found it really difficult to give a six month old baby an almond or a walnut when they don't have any teeth - it's just too dangerous from a choking perspective - and we found the products that were available, nut butters and things like that, were too tricky to give to kids," Dr McLeod said.
With the help of food technologist Rumbi Chigiga, the challenge turned into a product - a range of sachets that can be added to food for babies aged six to 12 months and in the few months since they launched, 50 to 100 boxes of the colourful sachets are turning up on the doorstops of homes across the country.
"It's all over, from WA to Queensland, to Victoria, and we do have some customers that are right on our doorstep here in the Illawarra,' Dr McLeod said.
In addition to the business's own e-commerce platform, where boxes are packed and shipped by the founders themselves, the products are also available through Amazon's online megastore.
Dr McLeod said with both founders being full time clinicians, spending more time packing and shipping boxes themselves was not a sustainable option, and was hoping more customers would purchase the product through Amazon.
"Amazon is really how we want to transition our business," he said.
Now, with the arrival of Amazon's next day delivery service for Prime members to the Illawarra, Dr McLeod said he was hopeful this is his business's pathway to growth.
"In this day and age, the expectation is very fast delivery at no or minimal cost," Dr McLeod said. "As customers, that's what our expectations are when we're ordering products and we'd expect nothing less for our business."
Having been rolled out in Sydney already, the service has now expanded to the Illawarra for Prime members.
Orders on products held at Amazon's giant warehouse in Kemps Creek, in Western Sydney placed before midnight are shipped overnight, with the guarantee these will arrive by 9pm the next day.
Amazon country leader logistics Tim Coventry described the process as akin to the 100 metre relay.
"The baton starts in the fulfilment centre when an order drops, it's handed over to a delivery station or one of our carriers, where it's sorted into a route level, and then it's delivered to the customer."
Mr Coventry said the business was looking at ways of expanding the service further in future, while Dr McLeod said this was one step closer to achieving the company's goal.
"Our mission is to reverse the trend of food allergies in Australia, and the only way we can do that is for our product to be on every pantry shelf, with every family in Australia, not just in Sydney and Melbourne."
