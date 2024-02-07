Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Farmer banned from Kiama pools after sexually touching seven swimmers

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated February 7 2024 - 1:41pm, first published 1:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Booth leaving Wollongong courthouse after being sentenced on February 6. Picture by ACM
John Booth leaving Wollongong courthouse after being sentenced on February 6. Picture by ACM

A magistrate has admonished an 80-year-old farmer who repeatedly sexually touched seven swimmers in pools at Kiama, describing his offending as "extremely disturbing".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.